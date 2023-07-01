Over P2-M shabu seized from drug suspect in Cavite bust

LUCENA CITY — More than P2 million worth of shabu (crystal meth) was seized by police from a suspected big-time drug trafficker early Saturday (July 1) in a buy-bust operation in Imus City in Cavite province.

The Police Regional Office 4A (PRO4A) in a spot report said members of the region’s and Cavite drug enforcement unit, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency agents and local policemen nabbed Aidah Abdullah at 12:05 a.m. after she allegedly sold P216,000 worth of shabu to an undercover cop in a sting operation in Barangay (village) Pasong Buaya 1.

Authorities confiscated from the suspect three knot-tied transparent plastic bags containing shabu with a total weight of 300 grams.

Police said the seized meth had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) value of P2,070,000.

The operatives also seized a mobile phone containing a list of the suspect’s supposed drug transactions.

Police were tracking down the source of shabu peddled by the suspect, who was tagged in the report as an HVI or a “high-value individual” in the local drug scene.

The suspect was detained at the local police jail and is facing charges of violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

