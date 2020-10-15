Trending Now

Over P200 M shabu seized, 3 arrested in Parañaque, Taguig

INQUIRER.net stock photo

MANILA, Philippines – Police seized shabu with an estimated value of over P200 million from three arrested drug suspects in separate operations in the cities of Taguig and Parañaque Wednesday evening.

The Philippine National Police – Drug Enforcement Group on Thursday said Suboh Omal Abdul, 29, and Alvin Abdul Amiril, 40, were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Don Bosco, Parañaque at 6:32 p.m.

The duo yielded P81.6 million worth of shabu.

Meanwhile, Ebrahim Dimakiling, who is believed to be an online seller, was arrested in C5 Waterfun, Taguig at 10 p.m.

Authorities seized an estimated P122.4 million worth of shabu.

Police said Dimakiling is the reported supplier of Abdul and Amaril.

