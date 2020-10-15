Over P200 M shabu seized, 3 arrested in Parañaque, Taguig

MANILA, Philippines – Police seized shabu with an estimated value of over P200 million from three arrested drug suspects in separate operations in the cities of Taguig and Parañaque Wednesday evening.
The Philippine National Police – Drug Enforcement Group on Thursday said Suboh Omal Abdul, 29, and Alvin Abdul Amiril, 40, were arrested in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Don Bosco, Parañaque at 6:32 p.m.
The duo yielded P81.6 million worth of shabu.
Meanwhile, Ebrahim Dimakiling, who is believed to be an online seller, was arrested in C5 Waterfun, Taguig at 10 p.m.
FEATURED STORIES
Authorities seized an estimated P122.4 million worth of shabu.
Police said Dimakiling is the reported supplier of Abdul and Amaril.
gsg
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.