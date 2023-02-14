Over P70,000 worth of illegal drugs seized in Zambales

SAN ANTONIO, Zambales — Some P71,876 worth of illegal drugs were confiscated during a series of operations in this province, police said Tuesday (Feb. 14).
According to the data released by the Zambales provincial police office, seven drug suspects were arrested in four operations from Feb. 6-12.
The lawmen also seized 10.57 grams of alleged “shabu” (crystal meth).
Police said 15 other crime suspects were also captured during the same period.
FEATURED STORIES
All suspects were placed in police custody while awaiting charges or court hearings.
RELATED STORY:
P123,000 worth of ‘shabu’ seized in Zambales
JPV
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.