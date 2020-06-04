Over P785M distributed to 98K PUV drivers in Metro Manila — DSWD

MANILA, Philippines — More than P785 million in emergency cash subsidies have been distributed to over 98,000 drivers of public utility vehicles, motorcycle taxis, and transportation network vehicle services in Metro Manila under the social amelioration program (SAP), the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said on Thursday.

DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao said the recipients are among the over 200,000 drivers nationwide whose names were submitted by the Land Transportation, Franchising, and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) to the DSWD to receive the cash aid.

“Sa kasalukuyan, umabot na sa mahigit 98,000 na driver ang napondohan na at nagkakahalaga ito ng mahigit P785 million (To date, more than 98,000 drivers have received the cash aid which amounts to a total of P785 million),” Dumlao said in an interview with ABS-CBN’s Teleradyo.

In a text message to INQUIRER.net, Dumlao said the figure, exactly at 98,132 beneficiaries, only covers drivers in Metro Manila as the DSWD had encouraged local government units in other regions to include the driver-beneficiaries in their SAP.

She said the list submitted by the LTFRB was then verified by the DSWD for cross-matching to identify if families of the drivers have also received other cash subsidies from the government to help them cope up with the coronavirus crisis.

Beneficiaries of the program will each receive financial aid of P5,000 for those living outside Metro Manila, and P8,000 for those in the National Capital Region, for two months.

Dumlao also reminded the drivers to check their names in the LTFRB website before they claim their cash aid to ensure that they are qualified beneficiaries of SAP. To claim the cash aid, drivers are required to bring their driver’s license and its photocopy with two specimen signatures to the Land Bank of the Philippines.

Aside from bank payout, DSWD and the LTFRB also recently signed an agreement with GCash to facilitate a contactless cash disbursement method to promote a faster and safer payout process.

