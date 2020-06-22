Overconfidence, complacency led to spike in COVID-19 cases in Cebu – Duterte

MANILA, Philippines — Too much confidence and complacency led to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Cebu, President Rodrigo Duterte said Monday in his televised speech.

“But really, the danger is there. It’s up to you to decide. If you get infected, then I’m sorry,” Duterte said, speaking partly in Filipino.

“Those from Cebu, it’s the same. Why are there more cases? Because you were too confident and too complacent about it. It’s like you ignored it. And there it is,” he went on.

Cebu City was reverted to enhanced community quarantine starting June 15 to June 30 due to its rising COVID-19 cases.

As of Monday, June 22, there were 4,449 COVID-19 cases in Cebu City alone. That’s 14.5% of the 30,682 confirmed COVID-19 cases nationwide.

Meanwhile, Duterte tasked Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu with overseeing the COVID-19 response in Cebu City.

