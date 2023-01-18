Overmono Announce Debut Album and Australian Headline Shows

UK electronic duo Overmono have announced their debut album Good Lies as well as a trio of headline Australian dates to coincide with their upcoming festival appearances.

Good Lies will be released Friday, 12th May via XL Recordings and follows a string of EPs (including 2020’s Everything U Need and last year’s Cash Romantic) along with their breakthrough single, 2021’s ‘So U Know.’ Alongside the announcement, the duo have shared a new single ‘Is U’ – listen below.

Overmono – ‘Is U’

[embedded content]

“Across the last two years, we have spent so much time on the road, making music whenever we could,” the duo said of Good Lies in a statement. “Moving around all the time was always really inspiring and got us experimenting a lot and having fun with how we created chords or chopped and pitched vocals. This album is really a letter of love to the journey so far and marks where we want to take things.”

Overmono will tour Australia for the first time in March, having already been announced as part of the lineups for festivals including Roam in Perth along with Golden Plains and Pitch in Victoria. The group have now announced three headline dates, with shows booked for Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne. Find ticket information here.

Overmono 2023 Australian Tour

Sunday, 5th March – Roam Festival, Perth

Saturday, 11th March – Golden Plains Festival, Meredith

Sunday, 12th March – Pitch Music & Arts, Moyston

Thursday, 16th March – Metro Theatre, Sydney

Friday, 17th March – The Triffid, Brisbane

Saturday, 18th March – Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

