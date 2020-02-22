‘Oversensitive’ public ‘misinterpreted’ police profiling, listing of Muslim students

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines — The public only “misinterpreted” the police profiling of LGBT members in Makati City and the listing of Muslim students in Metro Manila schools.

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Archie Gamboa said on Saturday that there was only a misinterpretation on the intention of the said operations as the public nowadays are “oversensitive on a lot of things.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He issued a reminder to police officers to be very careful in their operations.

“I will be reminding my units to be very careful. A lot of people are now oversensitive on a lot of things, maybe as a result of the exercise of freedom guaranteed by the Constitution so everybody now is watchful,” Gamboa told reporters in an interview in Baguio City Police Office.

FEATURED STORIES

He added that the backlash gained by the police will serve as a “wake up call” to clearly state the purpose and intention of police operations so that there will be no other interpretation of any sincere initiative of the PNP.

“I think this is also a wake up call on the part of the PNP that when we issue or even when locals issue directives, it must be clearly stated and palaging ilagay sa isipan na walang magiging [always bear in mind that no more] misinterpretation,” the country’s top cop said.

“Tingnan niyo ‘yung nangyayari, the intent was good but of course, iba ‘yung projection then sakyan ng ibang interpretation kaya nagkakagulo,” he added.