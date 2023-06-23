Trending Now

OVP holds 5-day relief drive for Mayon evacuees

Albay evacuees receive aid from the Office of the Vice President amid Mayon Volcano’s unrest. Photo from the Facebook Page of Vice President Sara Duterte.  

MANILA, Philippines — Vice President Sara Duterte’s Office undertook a five-day relief operation in the province of Albay amid the Mayon Volcano’s unrest. 

According to the Office of the Vice President (OVP) on Friday, its Disaster Operations Center (DOC) began the relief mission on June 20. 

“The OVP-DOC, with the OVP Bicol Satellite Office provided assistance to a total of 5,390 families or 18,661 residents of 25 barangays from seven cities and municipalities in the province. The team distributed relief bags containing sleeping mats, blankets, mosquito nets, hygiene kits such as alcohol, face masks, and other sanitary items,” the OVP said in a statement.

Mayon Volcano is still under Alert Level 3. The volcano has exhibited diffusive eruptions, which may last up to three months. 

This has resulted in the evacuation of thousands of residents.

