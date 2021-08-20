OVP, Pasig govt to launch ‘vaccine express’

THE Office of the Vice President (OVP), together with the Pasig City government will roll out the ‘Vaccine Express’ on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, Vice President Maria Leonor “Leni” Robredo said the vaccination drive targets to inoculate the A5 priority group.

“Our vaccine express, in partnership with Mayor Vico Sotto, will be in Pasig this weekend. The vaccine rollout is for the A5 category. This is the most vulnerable and indigent population,” Robredo said.

The vaccination drive will be at Manggahan High School today, August 21 to August 22.

To maintain Covid-19 safety protocols, walk-in will not be allowed.

The OVP reminded those who want to get vaccinated to wait for advice from the Pasig local government unit.

Those scheduled to be vaccinated have to present their valid or government-issued IDs and PasigPass.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }