OVP set to open 2 more dormitories in Manila for COVID-19 frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of the Vice President (OVP) will open two more free dormitories in Manila for frontliners in the fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

This brings the total dormitories operated by the OVP to four.

According to a post on the Facebook account of Vice President Leni Robredo on Wednesday, the third dormitory will be on Roxas Boulevard, at a location near the Manila Doctors Hospital and the Philippine General Hospital.

The fourth dormitory will be in Sampaloc, Manila, at a location near Mary Chiles Hospital, Ospital ng Sampaloc, Jose Reyes Memorial Medical Center (extension), University of Santo Tomas Hospital and Perpetual Succor Hospital.

“The dormitories are open to all the health workers, medical practitioners, and other frontliners like security guards and volunteers in the programs linked to the fight against COVID-19),” the post said in Filipino.

However, the dormitories will be available on a “first-come, first-served” basis due to limited space.

Those who may wish to use the dormitory can contact [email protected] or 0998-591-7408.

Previously, the OVP opened two dormitories in Cubao and Teachers Village in Quezon City.

The country’s number of COVID-19 cases rose to 2,311, with 96 deaths and 50 recoveries.

Luzon was placed under enhanced community quarantine to contain the spread of the viral disease. The quarantine started on March 15 and will last until April 13.

