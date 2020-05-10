OVP to launch app-based delivery service to aid vendors, tricycle drivers

MANILA, Philippines — After raising millions and providing transportation and temporary shelter for COVID-19 frontliners, the Office of the Vice President now trains its sight on providing aid for small-scale vendors and tricycle drivers affected by the lockdown.

In her Sunday radio show, “BISErbisyong Leni,” Vice President Leni Robredo announced that her office would soon launch an app-based platform for vendors to sell their products online.

“The concept is you will download an app on your phones and order online Then someone will receive it in the market. Then it will be delivered to you on the same day, but the tricycle drivers will deliver your purchase,” she said.

A dry run of the delivery of products was conducted Saturday at Kamuning Market, Quezon City, the Vice President said.

For now, 10 tricycle drivers will be accredited by the Quezon City government to deliver goods using the platform.

“It will not compete with existing online markets because this is just for the smaller ones. Big-scale markets will not be allowed to join,” she said.

The Metro Manila-wide lockdown suspended mass transportation, including tricycle operations, and closed down businesses and industries, leaving thousands out of work for almost two months now.

