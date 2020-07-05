OVP to provide Cebu health workers, frontliners with free shuttle service

CEBU CITY – The Office of the Vice President (OVP) will be providing a free shuttle service here for health workers and other frontliners starting Monday, July 6.

In a Facebook post, Vice President Leni Robredo said the program is part of the move to alleviate the condition of Cebuanos, especially those in the front lines of the battle against the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

[A] The OVP Free Shuttle Service for Cebu health workers and frontliners will start tomorrow, July 6 (Monday), as part… FEATURED STORIES Posted by VP Leni Robredo on Saturday, July 4, 2020

“Our pilot run will have initial three routes, with two trips each for morning and afternoon. Our schedules and routes may be subject to adjustments, based on the needs that will be seen during our pilot run,” she said.

“Stay tuned for updates here on our official Facebook page and other social media platforms,” she added.

Nurses in the city earlier raised the possibility of quitting their jobs due to a lack of support from the government.

The Cebu Medical Society (CMS), a group of more than 3,000 physicians and medical specialists, raised concerns over an “exhausted and overwhelmed health system.”

The group said hospitals were undermanned, essential medical equipment was scarce, while doctors and nurses were getting sick and burnt out.

