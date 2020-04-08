OVP’s newest dorm to cater for frontliners in Fairview, Quezon City

MANILA, Philippines – The newest dormitory initiated by the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and its partner-agencies will cater to frontline and health workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in the northern part of Quezon City.

According to a post on Vice President Leni Robredo’s Facebook page, the eighth dormitory is located along Pearl Street in Fairview, Quezon City.

It sits near the General Malvar Hospital in Barangay Matandang Balara, Fairview General Hospital and the Far Eastern University-Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation in Novaliches.

“Madadagdagan pa ng isa ang mga dorms natin para sa mga frontliners na nagtatrabaho sa Quezon City, bilang tugon sa patuloy na pangangailangan na naipaparating sa atin,” Robredo said in her announcement.

(There is a new dormitory that would be offered to fronliners working in Quezon City, as a response to the workers’ needs that were addressed to us.)

“Naging posible po ito dahil sa kabutihang-loob ng Oyo Spiral Suites, sa pakikipagtulungan ni Mr. Diego Dario ng Black Water (This was made possible through the kind-heartedness of Oyo Spiral Suites, with the help of Mr. Diego Dario of Black Water),” she added.

As with the other dormitories, the facility is open to health workers, medical practitioners, and other frontline service workers and volunteers helping various programs against the COVID-19 outbreak.

It is based on a first-come, first-serve basis. Interested applicants may send their personal details through an e-mail to [email protected] or by calling 0998 591 7408.

“Dahil limitado ang ating espasyo, alinsunod na rin po sa social distancing measures, first come, first served basis po ang pag-accommodate sa mga request,” Robredo clarified.

(As our spaces are limited due to the social distancing measures, we are placing a first-come, first-served basis in accommodating requests.)

The dormitory project is one of the steps taken by the OVP in the fight against COVID-19. Some of the other dormitories can also be found in different parts of Metro Manila and in Legazpi, Albay; Mariveles, Bataan; Tacloban, Leyte; and in Baguio City.

Aside from this, Robredo’s office has donated personal protective equipment (PPEs) to medical workers, while providing free shuttle services for frontliners working for hospitals in Metro Manila and nearby provinces.

As of now, the entire Luzon is still under an enhanced community quarantine due to due to the rising number of patients with the latest coronavirus strain.

Department of Health officials said that there are now at 3,870 patients infected with COVID-19, 182 of which have already died while at least 96 have recovered.

Worldwide, over 1.4 million individuals have been infected, while 81,894 have died from the disease and 294,660 have recovered from it.

