OWNDAYS Launches CSR Initiative On Christmas Day In Support Of Children With Visual Impairment

SINGAPORE, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Japanese fast fashion eyewear brand, OWNDAYS, announces the launch of the 2021 edition of its OWNDAYS Gives Back campaign – a corporate social responsibility initiative aimed at giving back to the society through donating a portion of its sales proceeds to a partnering non-profit organisation while bringing customers together for a common cause.

This year, OWNDAYS is partnering iC2 PrepHouse, a non-profit organisation dedicated to helping children and youths with visual impairment live confidently, independently and maximise their potential. Founded in 2011, iC2 PrepHouse offers professional counselling, assessments and structured programmes that allow parents and families to understand and cope with the changing needs of their children with visual impairment. These children have unique and diverse needs which cannot be met by casual and generalised programmes.



OWNDAYS partners iC2 PrepHouse in its OWNDAYS Gives Back campaign in 2021

OWNDAYS Gives Back commences on Christmas Day this year and will span across the 12 days of Christmas until 05 January 2022. For every pair of spectacles sold during this period, OWNDAYS will donate S$1 to iC2 PrepHouse[1].

“The works of iC2 PrepHouse in supporting children with low vision and equipping them with skills necessary for their everyday living have struck a chord with us. In line with our corporate philosophy of enriching the lives of people around us, we hope to contribute towards enriching the lives of children with visual impairment through iC2 PrepHouse. This Christmas, we invite customers to join us in the OWNDAYS Gives Back campaign to support the works of iC2 PrepHouse and to care for the visually impaired children and youths,” said Trevor Hwong, General Manager of OWNDAYS Singapore.

OWNDAYS is also currently partnering iC2 PrepHouse in its Bring Your Own Bag initiative in an effort to go green and be more environmentally sustainable. A token fee of 10 cents is charged for each paper bag requested in-store with all proceeds going to iC2 PrepHouse.

Find out more about iC2 PrepHouse here: https://ic2.com.sg/

Make a donation to iC2 PrepHouse here: https://ic2.com.sg/donations/

[1] Capped at a maximum donation of S$10,000 for the campaign

About OWNDAYS

OWNDAYS is a leading eyewear brand from Japan with more than 350 shops in Japan, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Cambodia, the Philippines, Australia, Malaysia, Vietnam and Indonesia, Hong Kong and India. The company sells over 2.5 million pairs of glasses a year. It is one of the few companies in the world that have implemented the SPA (Specialty store retailer of Private label Apparel) system into the optical business where the entire process from design and manufacturing through to inventory management and retail is managed from within. This system has allowed the company to maintain the highest level of product quality in order to meet the Japanese Industrial Standards while keeping prices affordable.

As it increases its global footprints, OWNDAYS continues to challenge itself to provide eyewear that are both functional and fashionable. The company aspires to be the eyewear of choice for everyone by constantly innovating and improving its systems and services. For more information, visit www.owndays.com/sg