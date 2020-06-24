OWWA faces bankruptcy

The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration provided assistance. PHOTO BY JOAN ARELLANO

Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac warned on Wednesday that the agency would go bankrupt by the end of 2021 if the coronavirus pandemic would not subside in the next few months.

Cacdac made the admission during the hearing of the Senate Committee on Labor and Employment, chaired by Sen. Emmanuel Joel Villanueva.

“By the end of 2021 we will be down to less than P1 billion and that’s not even assuming that our reintegration program will be in full swing. We have been spending around P800 million for re-integration every year, pre-Covid year,” he said.

“If the current situation keeps up, we are spending for hotels, spending for food, for transport, that doesn’t even include the financial assistance which we will embark on later, we will be down to around P10 billion, Sir, at the end of the year,” Cacdac said in response to Senate minority leader Franklin Drilon’s query on the status of OWWA’s fund.

Cacdac explained that before the pandemic hit, the agency had been spending around P800 million for its OFW reintegration program, where approximately 35,000 OFWs sought assistance.

“But in a Covid year, sir, we are looking at maliit (small) na po, Sir, ang 100,000 to 200,000 OFWs who will seek reintegration assistance,” he said.

He said OWWA’s funds was now only P18.8 billion, that was why officials asked for a P5-billion supplemental fund to sustain the programs for OFWs affected by the pandemic.

“Last June 1, we delivered a letter to [Labor] Secretary Silvestre Bello and Senate President Vicente Sotto 3rd asking for a supplemental fund of around P5-billion in the area especially of hotel, food, and transport so that we can be sustained along these lines, and we can devote more programs for reintegration and financial assistance for our OFWs,” Cacdac said.

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said 51,113 OFWs have been repatriated since February 2020.

“The most recent repatriates arrived from Japan, Norway, Oman, Saudi Arabia, UAE (United Arab Emirates), USA and Vietnam,” the DFA said.

Drilon, however, said with or without budget, the government must repatriate all 150,000 overseas Filipinos (OFs) affected by the coronavirus disease.

“Let’s talk about funding later,” the senator said.

Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Affairs Sarah Arriola also admitted that the agency’s P1-billion Assistance-to-Nationals fund, used in repatriating OFs, is almost depleted.

Cacdac said OWWA would need about P4.5 billion to repatriate and quarantine all 150,000 OFs, most of whom are workers.

But Drilon said OWWA’s remaining funds could still absorb the costs of evacuating affected OFWs.

“I strongly suggest that OWWA provide fullest assistance to the OFWs. That’s their money. Nobody expected this,” he said.

The OWWA fund is principally sourced from OFW membership contributions, Drilon said.

“I am sure Congress will be willing to assist OWWA in making it financially viable if it is able to show that in these times of crisis, OWWA can respond properly. We are more than willing to help if you are able to execute your mandate well,” he said.

With reports from Bernadette E. Tamayo