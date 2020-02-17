OWWA releasing P3,000 each to more than 1,000 OFW victims of storm Tisoy in Albay

LEGAZPI CITY – Over a thousand Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW) from Albay who suffered losses as a result of Typhoon “Tisoy” in late 2019 would receive P3,000 in financial assistance from the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA).

Rowena Alzaga, spokesperson of OWWA in Bicol, said P3.2 million in financial aid would be given to 1,067 OFWs residing in the towns of Manito, Jovellar, Pio Duran and Malilipot.

Alzaga said the cash aid came from the calamity assistance fund of the agency given to OFWs with active membership since Dec. 3, 2019 when Albay declared a state of calamity due to the typhoon.

She said that the OFWs can claim their cash aid by submitting a certificate from their local government units stating that they were indeed victims of the typhoon.

OWWA has also already released P1.1 million cash assistance to 110 OFWs stranded in Bicol due to the travel ban in countries with confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

