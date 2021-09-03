Oxford Economics: PH economic momentum slows down

THE Philippines’ economic expansion slowed at the start of the third quarter of this year, according to Oxford Economics, due to declining base effects and the resurgence of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases.

In a report released on Friday, the research firm said that its growth tracker showed that the momentum of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) six economies slowed in July.

“Our Asean-6 growth tracker, which includes Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, and Vietnam, points to a weak start to Q3 (third quarter).”

Growth fell to 6.4 percent year-on-year in July from 8 percent year-on-year in June, following a steady pick-up in the first quarter and a significant rebound in the second quarter due to favorable base effects, it said.

It should be mentioned that the Philippine economy grew by 11.8 percent in April-June 2021, rebounding from a contraction of 3.9 percent in January-March this year.

Oxford Economics said the drop in the growth tracker in July is partially explained by a declining base effect, but coronavirus outbreaks in recent months have also hampered Asean’s economic recovery.

From June onwards, a spike of Covid-19 cases in the region prompted increasing concern and stronger government restrictions.



“Restrictions were either tightened or extended into August for most Asean-6 economies, and daily infections are still rising rapidly in Malaysia, the Philippines, and Vietnam. Therefore, we expect our tracker’s y/y (year-on-year) growth will continue to trend down in August, bringing it closer to our Q3 (third quarter) growth forecast of 2.7 percent y/y.”

For the Philippines alone, the government implemented a two-week enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and other locations in August to control the highly transmissible Delta strain of Covid-19.