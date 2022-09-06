OxPay Partners with Pi Pay to Explore International Payments AllianceOXPAY.jpg

OxPay is principally engaged in the provision of merchant payment services and digital commerce enabling services, offering online-to-offline (O2O) solutions through a fully integrated platform with a focus on servicing merchants in the retail, transportation and food and beverage industries. Its end-to-end payment platform offers comprehensive solutions for merchants, ranging from hardware and software to data analytics and other technology-driven value-added services tailored to specific industries. Its solutions cater to merchants with both on-line and off-line presences, provided through a unified platform digitalising engagement across all channels. OxPay currently has a presence in four geographical markets – Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand – with ambitions to become a regional player in the global payment space.

For more information, please visit us at

https://oxpayfinancial.com/

