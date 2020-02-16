Ozzy Osbourne Announces Worldwide Events Where You Can Get Tattooed & Hear His New Album Early

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on February 16, 2020

Calling all Ozzy Osbourne fans: here’s your chance to score yourself some Prince Of Darkness-themed ink and hear his new album Ordinary Man a day before the rest of the world.

The metal titan has announced a series of album launch parties taking place at tattoo parlours across the globe, and we’re in luck — Australia is on the list!

Unfortunately for everyone living outside of Sydney, the only down under stop on the worldwide party list is Balmain’s The Darling Parlour.

You’ll be able to pick from a bunch of exclusive designs that its resident tattooists have personally dreamt up (personally keeping our devil horns crossed for a gnarly headless bat or at least The Alamo getting soaked by a mysterious yellow stream).

It’s all going down this Thursday, 20th February from 10am til 6pm and you can grab tickets to the event right here.

ICYMI Ordinary Man is Ozzy’s 12th studio album, and sees him teaming up with an impressive cast of collaborators, including Post Malone and Elton John (on the titular single) plus members of Guns N’ Roses, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Rage Against the Machine.