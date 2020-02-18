Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Latest Tour Due To Health Issues

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on February 18, 2020

Ozzy Osbourne may be the only living human to successfully bite the head off a bat without contracting coronavirus, but he definitely ain’t invincible.

The Prince Of Darkness has been in the wars with a number of health issues recently, including a bout of pneumonia, a Parkinson’s Disease diagnosis as well as a nasty fall that eventually led him to pull out of his headlining slot at last year’s Download festival.

In fact, Ozzy cancelled a stack of tour dates last year due to illness and injury, and it seems he’s not out of the woods yet; today announcing the cancellation of his 2020 North American No More Tours 2 tour “to allow him to continue to recover from various health issues he has faced over the past year”, his rep told Variety.

For his part, Ozzy said: “I’m so thankful that everyone has been patient because I’ve had a shit year. Unfortunately, I won’t be able to get to Switzerland for treatment until April and the treatment takes six-eight weeks.

“I don’t want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it’s just not fair to the fans,” he continued. “I’d rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time.”

The good news is, his new album Ordinary Man is still coming out this Friday, and he’s announced a series of launch parties taking place at tattoo parlours across the globe, where fans can get themselves some Prince Of Darkness-themed ink AND hear the LP a day early.

And we’re in luck — Australia is on the list!

[embedded content]