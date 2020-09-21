Ozzy Osbourne Celebrates ‘Blizzard Of Ozz’ 40th With New Content

Ozzy Osbourne is taking a moment to commemorate the 40th anniversary of his solo debut, Blizzard Of Ozz. He’s celebrating the anno with a tonne of festivities.

We’re getting an expanded, digital edition of the album, a reissue of the vinyl, a re-release of the 2010 doco 30 Years After the Blizzard, and a new, animated film clip for ‘Crazy Train’. You can catch that video down below.

As well as that, SiriusXM Radio is doing a one hour special on Ozzy’s Boneyard, that’s Osbourne’s own channel on the station. Then, Osbourne will be holding a Twitter listening party for the album on Sunday, 20th September.

Then, to tie off his celebration, Ozzy Osbourne is slinging some new merch over at his online store — including a puzzle, for the refined Osbourne fan.

Over the weekend, we received news that former Ozzy Osbourne drummer, Lee Kerslake had passed away aged 73. Former Ozzy Osbourne bassist, Pete Way also passed away last month, aged 69.

Ozzy recently said a Black Sabbath reunion was “not for him”.

Listen to ‘Crazy Train’ and peep its new animated video below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]