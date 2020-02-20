Ozzy Osbourne Teams Up With Post Malone Again For New Song ‘It’s A Raid’

NewsWritten by Jackson Langford on February 20, 2020

We’re mere hours away from Ozzy Osbourne‘s first album in a decade, Ordinary Man, and he’s given one last taste before he unleashes the full thing – the Post Malone-featuring ‘It’s A Raid’.

This is just the latest offering from the two unlikely collaborators, as Osbourne featured on Post Malone’s track ‘Take What You Want’ which also features Travis Scott. The three performed it live for the first time at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Despite Ordinary Man being his first solo album since 2010’s Scream, Osbourne has had an intense couple of months in the lead up to its release. Earlier this year, he revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease after a string of cancellations in 2019 – including a cancelled headlining set at Australia’s Download Festival.

Then, he cancelled his North American tour just two days ago to focus on and recover from the health issues that have ailed him for the past year.

With that being said, it goes without saying that his fans welcome his new solo work with open arms. ‘It’s A Raid’ follows previously released tracks ‘Under The Graveyard’, ‘Straight To Hell’ and the album’s title track which features Elton John.

Ordinary Man is out tomorrow – Friday, 21st February.

Listen to ‘It’s A Raid’ below.