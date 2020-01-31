P.5M worth ‘shabu’ seized in Lucena drug sting

LUCENA CITY – Police seized P.5 million worth of “shabu” (crystal meth) from a suspected drug pusher in a buy-bust operation here early Saturday.
Lt. Colonel Romulo Albacea, Lucena police chief, said suspect Judylyn Mahiya, 22, was arrested after she sold shabu to an undercover police officer in a transaction in Barangay (village) Marketview around 4 a.m.
Authorities confiscated 13 plastic sachets of shabu weighing 100 grams worth P555,000 in the street market. Police also found a digital weighing scale.
Shabu is being sold here at the prevailing price of P5,500 per gram.
Police tagged the suspect as a major supplier of meth to local street-level drug pushers. Investigators are conducting further investigation to determine the source of her shabu.
The suspect is facing charges for violation of Section 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
