“‘P-Pop rise’: Director Lauren Dyogi introduces idol trainees trained under Pinoy and Korean coaches”

Director Lauren Dyogi credits SB19 for ‘trailblazing and paving the way for any aspiring Pinoy group’— including ABS-CBN’s newest idol trainees.

Direk Lauren Dyogi has just introduced two sets of idol groups in the making — and by the looks of it, these talented young boys and girls are now ready to conquer the world.

Meet Star Hunt Academy’ (SHA) idol trainees — ABS-CBN’s newest male and female P-Pop groups trained under a mix of Pinoy and Korean coaches.

Composed of six members, the male idol trainees are Akira, Angelo, Mikki, Nate, JL, and RJ. Meanwhile, the female idol trainees are composed of eight members namely Aiah, Colet, Gwen, Jhoana, Maloi, Mikha, Sheena, and Stacey.

After fans asked updates about the groups, Dyogi decided to release dance practice videos of each group.

The ABS-CBN executive reassured fans of the idol trainees that they have been on lockdown since the start of the enhanced community quarantine.

“For those asking about the SHA trainees, everyone is okay inside the camp and have not gone out since the start of the ECQ. Their Korean coaches were able to leave before the lockdown. Later I will share some practice videos of the trainees. Stay safe everyone!”

Explaining why two of the boys weren’t able to join the dance practice, Dyogi wrote: “As promised here’s one of the practice videos of SHA boy trainees: Akira, Angelo, Mikki, and Nate. Unfortunately, JL and RJ were sick during this practice.”

In the said dance practice videos, the boy trainees danced to K-Pop male group SEVENTEEN’s “Let Me Hear You Say” while the girl trainees grooved to K-Pop female group Red Velvet’s “In & Out.”

Watch the videos below:

He also revealed that both groups of boy and girl trainees have been tirelessly training since last year.

He wrote: “The trainees have been working hard since last year under Pinoy and Korean trainers. Very proud of these kids! Thanks to their parents and the SHA training team!”

Several netizens were wowed by the performances of each group, with some K-Pop fan even saying both boys and girls did not disappoint and are at par with the kind of discipline that Korean groups have.

“As a K-Pop fan na mataas ang standards when it comes to performances, I’m quite impressed sa performance nila,” the netizen wrote.

Dyogi expressed his gratitude to everyone who praised both groups, saying the trainees became even more motivated to work hard for their passion.

Dyogi wrote: “Sa mga nagbigay ng magandang reaction sa practice video ng SHA trainees, maraming maraming salamat! Ang mga trainees ay nabuhayan at lalong sinipag mag ensayo para maging mas mahusay. Muli maraming salamat!”

Meanwhile, Dyogi credited SB19 — inarguably the biggest P-Pop group today — for pioneering this Korean-inspired wave.

He wrote: “Thanks to SB19 for trailblazing and paving the way for any aspiring Pinoy group. Mabuhay ang lahat ng Filipino artists!”

He went on to praise SB19, noting that the group has set a standard with their unparalleled diligence and dedication.

“The benchmark set by SB19 is already high. Thanks to their diligence and dedication, a new P-Pop standard was set. The trainees or any new group will have to work doubly hard,” he wrote.

As of this writing, both male and female SHA trainees are yet to be launched.