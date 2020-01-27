Trending Now

P1.2-M marijuana bricks found in Cavite

MANILA, Philippines – Thirty- four marijuana bricks,  with an estimated market value of P1.2 million, were seized by police operatives in Silang, Cavite on Sunday afternoon.

In a report released to the media on Monday, police said they were informed by barangay officials of Lalaan, that suspected marijuana bricks were discovered inside the vacant lot along Aguinaldo Highway in Brgy. Lalaan, Silang, Cavite.

The retrieval operation of the marijuana bricks, which weighs about kilos, was conducted Sunday afternoon.

