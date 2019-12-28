P1.2-M ‘shabu’ seized in anti-drug operations in Cavite
SAN PEDRO CITY –– Police recovered at least P1.2 million worth of suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) in six different anti-narcotics operations in Cavite province.
Cavite police chief Col. Marlon Santos, in a text message, said the 24-hour operation started Friday until Saturday.
The biggest haul was seized from Barangay San Francisco in General Trias City, where police recovered 100.10 grams of shabu worth P680,000.
Meanwhile, operatives recovered 21.18 grams, worth P144,000, in Barangay Malagasang 1-F in Imus City and another 80 grams, worth P544,000, in Barangay Paliparan 1 in Dasmariñas City.
Police recovered a total of 203.55 grams of shabu and arrested 14 people.
