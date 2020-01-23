P1.2-M worth of shabu seized from foreigner in Pasay

MANILA, Philippines — Police seized P1.2 million worth shabu (crystal meth) from a foreigner inside a restaurant in Pasay on Thursday afternoon. A report from Pasay police identified the arrested suspect as Narumon Sukkato, 30-year-old Thailand national. ADVERTISEMENT Agents of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and Pasay police station’s Drug Enforcement Unit launched a buy-bust operation along Sunset Avenue corner Pacific Drive, MOA Complex, Barangay 76 at 12:15 p.m. Confiscated were 200 grams of meth while the suspect was detained at Pasay police station while appropriate charges are being filed against her. FEATURED STORIES Read Next EDITORS’ PICK MOST READ Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.