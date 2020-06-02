P1.3T economic stimulus to fight Covid passed on 2nd reading

THE economic stimulus bill and two other measures responding to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic were passed on second reading at the House of Representatives, days before Congress adjourns sine die on Friday.

Passed on second reading on Monday was House Bill 6815 or the “Accelerated Recovery and Investments Stimulus for the Economy of the Philippines” or ARISE Philippines Act, which was previously known as the Philippine Economic Stimulus Act (PESA).

The measure seeks to provide P1.3 trillion-worth of economic interventions and aid businesses affected by the pandemic and the nationwide lockdown through wage subsidies, zero interest loans and industry-based assistance. It also allocates P20 billion for mass testing under the general interventions to alleviate the “fear factor” of workers and customers in the reopening of the economy.

Also passed was House Bill 6865 or “An Act Mandating The Conduct Of Baseline Polymerase Chain Reaction Covid-19 Testing For The Vulnerable Members Of Society To Stop The Transmission Of The Disease” and House Bill 6895, allowing the president to revise the school year during a state of emergency or calamity through an amendment of the Republic Act 7797.

The bills will next be presented for nominal voting for the third and final reading before they can be transmitted to the Senate.