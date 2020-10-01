P1.5 million high-grade marijuana seized in Cebu City

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Customs (BoC) on Wednesday seized an estimated P1.5 million worth of high-grade marijuana or kush in a Cebu City warehouse.
The contraband, which arrived at the warehouse on September 18, was declared as “Shisha” and was shipped from Spain to Cebu City, the BoC said.
It was shipped by a certain Richard Mrozek and consigned to a certain Mateo Abato.
Authorities, upon confirming that the cargo contained kush marijuana, proceeded with the controlled delivery operations, which resulted in the arrest of Abato.
The BOC turned over the seized illegal drugs to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for further profiling and case build-up.
