P100,000 worth of illegally transported pork chorizo seized at Surigao port

MANILA, Philippines — At least P100,000 worth of pork chorizo has been seized in Surigao Port after authorities found that fake documents were used for its transport.

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said Thursday that personnel from the Surigao Port Office and their K-9 dogs, as well as Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) agents, discovered and inspected the pork chorizo weighing more than 600 kilograms inside a cargo truck.

According to the PPA, they acted on the information they received about individuals transporting illegal meat products across Northern Mindanao.

“Halos isang linggo din minanmanan ng PPA Port Police at BAI ang mga animal [meat] shipments matapos itong makatanggap ng impormasyon na mayroon pa ring iilang mga tao ang nag-ttransport ng illegal na produktong karne sa iba’t ibang lugar sa Northern Mindanao,” it said in a statement.

(The PPA Port Police and BAI monitored for almost one week the animal meat shipments, following receipt of information that individuals are transporting illegal meat products to various areas in Northern Mindanao.)

The PPA said the seized pork chorizo were returned to Cebu City in compliance with regulations on the admission of livestock and poultry to minimize the risk of the spread of infectious animal diseases in the region. — Kimberly D. Albaño, intern

