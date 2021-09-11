P11T losses seen from absence of face-to-face learning

PRODUCTIVITY losses over the next four decades due to the absence of face-to-face classes is estimated at P11 trillion, the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said.

“Basically, what we are seeing is the lack of face to face will limit the learning ability of students and that has a permanent effect over the lifespan of the student while he is in the labor force,” said NEDA Secretary Karl Chua during the Senate Committee on Finance hearing for the 2022 budget on Thursday.

Chua, citing an Asian Development Bank study, said that each year of no schooling translates to around 10 percent permanent lower wages in the future.

“There is also a study that says in the US the lack of face-to-face learning is just equivalent to 52 percent of upward learning. in the Philippines, you have to adjust that because of the quality. So, these are the inputs that led us to compute the P11 trillion lost productivity,” he added.

Chua was a staunch advocate of resuming face to face classes in Covid-19 low-risk areas.

“The IATF approved the pilots but it was deferred twice because of the surges but we hope to resume once the Delta surge is addressed,” he said.

The government is mulling the pilot test of face-to-face classes in remote areas.



The Department of Education (DepEd) and the Department of Health will release joint guidelines for limited face-to-face classes for basic education learners.

The DepEd will choose 100 public and 20 private schools that will test out face-to-face classes under strict health and safety protocols.

“We are still keen to pilot as soon as we can once the surge is over in the least risky areas,” said Chua.

Chua meanwhile said that the country’s poverty rate is seen to go down to 17.5 percent this year from 18.3 percent in 2020.

“On poverty, recall that in 2015, the baseline is 23.5 percent poverty rate. And in 2018, it went down to around 17 percent. The 14 percent [2022] target would have been achieved easily without Covid. But because of Covid, we are now seeing the poverty rate estimated at around 18.3 percent last year,” said Chua.

Chua said the number of poor Filipinos will go down to 19 million this year from 20 million in 2020 and will further decline to 17 million in 2022.