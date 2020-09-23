P13.6 million worth of crystal meth seized in Quezon City buy-bust

MANILA, Philippines — Around P13.6 million worth of suspected crystal meth, popularly known as shabu, were seized from two suspects who were arrested Tuesday night in a buy-bust operation in Barangay Tandang Sora, Quezon City, according to a report released on Wednesday by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

The suspects — identified as Jonathan Condenza, 41, and Maribel Salipot, 27, both residents of Bagong Barrio in Caloocan City — were arrested after undercover agents bought the substance from them.

The operation, which was led by members of the National Capital Region office of PDEA, took place at the Home Land Subdivision.

According to operatives, they managed to seize a paper bag with two plastic bags containing the illegal substance.

They also recovered the marked 1,000-peso bill they used and seized money from the suspects believed to be part of their income in the drug trade, along with a cellphone and two identification cards.

The suspects may face charges for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

