Trending Now

P13.7 M shabu seized, 1 arrested in Panglao, Bohol drug bust

TopNews
admin

P13.7 M shabu seized, 1 arrested in Panglao, Bohol drug bust

   

Murder suspect arrested 29 years later as millionaire

Murder suspect arrested 29 years later as millionaire

ADVERTISEMENT

MANILA, Philippines — Police seized more than 2 kilograms of shabu worth an estimated P13.7 million following an anti-illegal drugs operation in Panglao, Bohol. 

Central Visayas police regional director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin said the anti-drug operation was conducted on Friday and resulted in the arrest of Rowel Buntag Borja, 35, at around 9:00 p.m.

FEATURED STORIES

“Confiscated from Borja were 2,025 grams of shabu with a standard drug price of P13,770,000 concealed inside an eco bag, a cellular phone, buy-bust money, one unit Yamaha Mio 125 motorcycle, and key, and a brown envelope used as a container of buy-bust money,” the police report said.

Borja is now in police custody and will face a drug-related formal complaint.

Aberin commended the Panglao police for its  intelligence-driven and calculated anti-drug operation.

RELATED STORIES:

 gsg
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.

Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

Follow @FMangosingINQ on Twitter

–>

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top