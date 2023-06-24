P13.7 M shabu seized, 1 arrested in Panglao, Bohol drug bust

MANILA, Philippines — Police seized more than 2 kilograms of shabu worth an estimated P13.7 million following an anti-illegal drugs operation in Panglao, Bohol.
Central Visayas police regional director Brigadier General Anthony Aberin said the anti-drug operation was conducted on Friday and resulted in the arrest of Rowel Buntag Borja, 35, at around 9:00 p.m.
“Confiscated from Borja were 2,025 grams of shabu with a standard drug price of P13,770,000 concealed inside an eco bag, a cellular phone, buy-bust money, one unit Yamaha Mio 125 motorcycle, and key, and a brown envelope used as a container of buy-bust money,” the police report said.
Borja is now in police custody and will face a drug-related formal complaint.
Aberin commended the Panglao police for its intelligence-driven and calculated anti-drug operation.
