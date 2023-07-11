P13.8-M smuggled cigarettes from Sulu seized off Samal island

DAVAO CITY—The Philippine Navy and the Bureau of Customs (BOC) have seized P13.8 million worth of smuggled cigarettes aboard a boat off the Island Garden City of Samal, in Davao del Norte on Sunday, authorities on Tuesday said.

Ten persons were also arrested following the joint law enforcement operation against FB Alyasra 2 in the vicinity waters of Barangay Camudmud, Samal on Sunday evening, the Navy’s Naval Eastern Mindanao (NFEM) said.

Seized from Alyasra 2 were 468 master cases of Canon cigarettes with an estimated street value of P13,806,000.

The wooden-hulled motorized boat known as jungkung was reportedly coming from Sulu with its crew intending to dock in Davao City when it was intercepted by the Navy’s Task Force 71 comprising BA492 of the 4th Boat Attack Division and Naval Special Operations Unit 7, and personnel from BOC Davao region.

The confiscated boat, its illicit cargo and the arrested crew are now under BOC custody for the filing of charges.

