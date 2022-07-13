P130,000 shabu, gun seized from 2 drug suspects in Pampanga

MABALACAT CITY, Pampanga—Policemen in Santa Ana town arrested in a buy-bust operation on Tuesday, July 12, two suspected drug traders who allegedly yielded P130,000 worth of “shabu” (crystal meth) and a gun.

The Pampanga police office identified the suspects as Virgelio Dizon Jr., 41, and Ronnie Franco, 33.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two were arrested after an undercover policeman managed to buy a sachet of shabu from the former in exchange for a marked peso bill.

Allegedly confiscated from the suspects were 19.6 grams of shabu and a 9-mm pistol with a magazine loaded with five live bullets.

FEATURED STORIES

Major Jessie James Domingo, Santa Ana police chief, said they would file charges for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act against the duo. INQ

lzb

Subscribe to our daily newsletter <!– Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Proin ultricies. –>

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>