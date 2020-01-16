P136M worth of ‘shabu’ seized in Sorsogon port

LEGAZPI CITY –– Two alleged drug pushers were caught with P136 million worth of suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) inside a suitcase on Thursday morning by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) at the Matnog port in Sorsogon province.

The suspects Irish Dela Peña and Jose Lani Racaza were caught during a surprise interdiction operation by PDEA agents at the Matnog port around 10 a.m., said Cotton Talento, PDEA Bicol spokesperson.

ADVERTISEMENT

PDEA operatives confiscated from the suspects shabu with a combined weight of about 20 kilos placed inside a gray suitcase.

Talento said the suspects were bound for the Visayas.

FEATURED STORIES

The suspects were detained at the PDEA custodial facility in this city and will be charged with possession of illegal drugs under the Comprehensive Anti-illegal Drug act.

Edited by Lzb

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ