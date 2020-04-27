P14,000 worth of crystal meth seized in Naga City buy-bust

LEGAZPI CITY, Albay, Philippines – Police seized P14,000 worth of suspected crystal meth, or shabu, from two suspected drug personalities in a buy-bust operation in Naga City, Camarines Sur on Monday night.

Master Sgt. Tobias Bongon, spokesperson of the Naga City police, said in a report that Arnel Paligar, 38, and Mariel Langcaun, 18, were arrested in Barangay San Felipe at around 8:30 p.m.

Bongon said Paligar was included in the drug watch list while Langcaun was a newly identified drug personality.

Authorities recovered a medium-size sachet of suspected shabu.

—Ma. April Mier-Manjares

