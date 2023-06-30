P15.1 M stolen cell site batteries recovered in Bacolod City, 4 arrested

BACOLOD CITY — Police arrested three suspects and seized P15.1 million worth of stolen cell site batteries here Thursday afternoon,

Arrested were Erwin Aribato, 30; Romelyn Quiatchon, 26, and Joseph Villanueva, 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bacolod City police director Col. Noel Calderon Aliño said the three suspects were caught in the act of selling the batteries to a local junkshop owner.

Recovered from the suspects and the junkshop were fifteen 12 volts 180AH baterries valued at P1,500,000 that were stolen in Mabinay, Negros Oriental and 136 other batteries worth some P13.6 million and owned by two major telecommunications firms.

FEATURED STORIES

“We are still determining where the 136 telco batteries came from,” Aliño said.

The suspects are presently under the custody of the police, including the confiscated evidence for proper disposition.

The suspects were turned over to Negros Oriental police and will face a formal complaint, Aliño said.

The owner of the junk shop will likewise face a formal complaint for violation of the Anti-Fencing Law.

gsg

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>