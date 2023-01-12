P153-M worth of Smuggled Red and White Onions Seized – BOC

BOC Intercepted P154-M Worth of Smuggled Red and White Onions

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) intercepted alleged smuggled red and white onions worth P153 million in Manila.

BOC personnel discovered a million worth of red and white onions stowed in seven containers at the Manila International Container Port (MICP). According to the BOC, the contaminated products were identified following a check of the containers by Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS)-MICP officers.

It was determined that red onions were detected in five containers while onions were discovered in two containers, each with an estimated worth of P21.9 million. The illegal goods were delivered to Seaster Consumer Goods Trading and were initially declared to include fishballs.

As a result, CIIS-MICP chief Alvin Enciso suggested that a Warrant of Seizure and Detention (WSD) be issued, with the consignee expected to face criminal charges. According to the BOC report, the aforementioned contraband entered in the nation from China on November 16, 2022.

Meanwhile, CIIS director Jeoffrey Tacio stated that the containers were examined on the scene due to information received that they contained agricultural products as well as misdeclared and undeclared substances.

“Again, it is only through the proper collaboration and coordination with different government agencies that our team was able to operate successfully. This is what partnership can do — catch multimillions worth of smuggled items these players are bringing into our markets,” said Tacio.

