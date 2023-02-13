P16.8 million ‘weed’ from US seized in Antipolo City; suspects nabbed

LUCENA CITY — Police anti-narcotics operatives arrested two “high-value” targets in the government campaign against illegal drugs and seized over P16.8 million worth of marijuana, or “weed,” in Antipolo City, Rizal province on February 11.

Col. Dominic Baccay, Rizal police chief, in a belated report on Monday said combined operatives from Ninoy Aquino International Airport, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, and members of the Antipolo City Police drug enforcement unit collared Mar Tugade, 45, alias “Macy Santos,” and Nathaniel Vince Rey, 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two were arrested at Robinson’s Place terminal in Barangay Dela Paz after they received a parcel that came from the United States and was addressed to “Macy Santos.”

Police said the parcel reportedly contained 25 plastic sachets of dried marijuana leaves weighing 12 kilos and worth P16,816,500 in the street market.

FEATURED STORIES

Authorities also found 350 pieces of vape cartridges of high-grade marijuana, or “kush,” two mobile phones, and 25 plastic bags with assorted t-shirts.

The suspects were detained and would be charged with violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. INQ

RELATED STORIES

DOJ chief’s son arrested in P1 million marijuana bust

Remulla III acquitted of illegal drug possession charge

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>