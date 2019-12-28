P192K shabu seized from 2 construction workers in Navotas
MANILA, Philippines — Two construction workers were arrested after they were caught in possession of over P192,000 worth of shabu following a surveillance conducted by Navotas Police Saturday morning.
Arrested were Robin Felix, 25, and Chofilo Capilo, 47, who were subject of the Navotas City Police Station’s “covert validation” for some time for illegal drug activities.
Police confiscated from them some 28.3 grams of shabu worth P192,440; a caliber .38 pistol with six pieces of live ammunition; a coin purse, and money worth P300.
