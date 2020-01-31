Trending Now

P1M in meth seized from suspect nabbed in CamSur town

TopNews
admin

P1M in meth seized from suspect nabbed in CamSur town

LEGAZPI CITY—Police seized some P1 million worth of shabu, or crystal meth, from a top drug suspect in a buy-bust operation in Milaor town, Camarines Sur province on Friday (Jan. 31).

Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson, said in a report that Ronald Castilla, of Del Rosario village, was arrested past noon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seized from him was an estimated 100 grams of shabu during the operation at the village of Tarusanan in Milaor.

Castilla was supposed to be on a police list of drug suspects.

FEATURED STORIES

Edited by TSB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top