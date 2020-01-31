P1M in meth seized from suspect nabbed in CamSur town

LEGAZPI CITY—Police seized some P1 million worth of shabu, or crystal meth, from a top drug suspect in a buy-bust operation in Milaor town, Camarines Sur province on Friday (Jan. 31).

Maj. Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol police spokesperson, said in a report that Ronald Castilla, of Del Rosario village, was arrested past noon.

ADVERTISEMENT

Seized from him was an estimated 100 grams of shabu during the operation at the village of Tarusanan in Milaor.

Castilla was supposed to be on a police list of drug suspects.

FEATURED STORIES

Edited by TSB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ