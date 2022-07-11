P2.38-M Worth of Illegal Drugs Seized from a Visitor in Bilibid Prison

Visitor in Bilibid Prison Yields P2.38-M Worth of Illegal Drugs

Police authorities have seized P2.38 million worth of illegal drugs from a female visitor entering the New Bilibid Prison.

A female visitor of NBP was arrested for violating RA 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. The suspect was identified as Raquel Artiaga Zuniga, 33, a resident of Marasaga St., Tatalon, Quezon City, according to police Brig. Gen. Jimili Macaraeg, the district director of the Southern Police District (SPD).

The staff of the Bureau of Correction’s (BUCOR) Inmate Visitation Service Unit (IVSU) captured Zuniga. The defendant allegedly attempted to transport four transparent plastic bags filled with shabu, or methamphetamine hydrochloride.

According to the report, the illegal drug is worth P2,380,000. It was found at the National Bilibid Prison’s Maximum Security Compound near the inmate visitation area in the city of Muntinlupa.

All PDL visitors to the Maximum Security Compound were allegedly subjected to a body search by the staff of the Inmate Visitation Service Unit (IVSU) of the BuCor, which led to Zuiga’s detention. Four homemade white envelopes covered in scotch tape and containing four transparent plastic bags measuring 350 grams were discovered in her hands.

In order to stop illegal drug operations in the NBP and other detention cells and facilities, according to Macaraeg, the SPD has always increased coordination with the BuCor and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP).

