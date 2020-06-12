P2.5-B shabu seized in Cavite

A total of P2.5 billion worth of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride) were seized in an anti-illegal drug operation in General Trias, Cavite, police reported on Friday.

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Archie Francisco Gamboa, in a report, identified the suspect as Muad Romorus Abedin Mangotara.

Based on the report by the PNP Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG), a buy-bust operation was conducted along Somerset 9 Subdivision in Barangay Navarro at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Recovered were 374 packs of suspected shabu and boodle money amounting to P1 million with two genuine P1,000 bills representing the buy-bust money.