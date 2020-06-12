P2.5B worth of ‘shabu’ seized in Cavite, suspect slain

SAN PEDRO CITY –– Police recovered suspected “shabu” (crystal meth) worth about P2.5 billion in a buy-bust operation in General Trias City in Cavite province Thursday evening, police said Friday.
Reports from Cavite police chief Col. Marlon Santos said they arrested Muad Romorus Abedin Mangotara, from his home in Barangay Navarro, General Trias City, around 8:30 p.m.
Police said they recovered 374 kilos of suspected shabu worth P2.5 billion in the buy-bust operation.
In a separate buy-bust operation in Imus City, also in Cavite, alleged pusher, Philmark Paez, a resident of Parañaque City, was slain after resisting arrest.
According to the report, Paez fired at the policemen, prompting the shootout around 11 p.m. in Barangay Alapan 1. Paez died on the spot.
Police said they recovered a .45 caliber gun and suspected shabu worth P20,400.
