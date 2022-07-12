P2-M ‘shabu’ seized from New Bilibid visitor

A woman was caught after she attempted to smuggle a bag of crystal meth, or “shabu,” inside New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City. In a report, police officers from the Southern Police District said they arrested Raquel Zuñiga, 33, a resident of Quezon City. Zuñiga was stopped by personnel of the Inmate Visitation Service Unit of the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) after she tried to sneak in a plastic bag of shabu on Sunday at the maximum security compound of Bilibid. Four plastic bags of shabu weighing 350 grams and valued at P2.38 million were found concealed inside an improvised white envelope sealed with a scotch tape after she was frisked. Zuñiga was detained at Muntinlupa police station for illegal drug possession. The BuCor resumed physical visits at the Bilibid in May.

—Dexter Cabalza

ADVERTISEMENT

FEATURED STORIES

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>