P2-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Negros Occidental, 3 arrested

BACOLOD CITY – Police confiscated some P2 million worth of suspected smuggled cigarettes in Cauayan, Negros Occidental on Sunday, Feb. 12.
Authorities also arrested three suspects, identified as Dandy Carbon Calago, 28; Rolando Sanchez Lanario, 27; and Joel Absin Carvana 42.
The Cauayan police said it was tipped off on the presence of the suspected contraband and promptly formed a responding team.
The suspects, who failed to present necessary documents for the cigarettes, were detained and will be charged accordingly.
FEATURED STORIES
gsg
Read Next
EDITORS’ PICK
<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share
–>
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.