P2-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Negros Occidental, 3 arrested

BACOLOD CITY – Police confiscated some P2 million worth of suspected smuggled cigarettes in Cauayan, Negros Occidental on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Authorities also arrested three suspects, identified as Dandy Carbon Calago, 28; Rolando Sanchez Lanario, 27; and Joel Absin Carvana 42.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cauayan police said it was tipped off on the presence of the suspected contraband and promptly formed a responding team.

The suspects, who failed to present necessary documents for the cigarettes, were detained and will be charged accordingly.

FEATURED STORIES

gsg

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>