P2-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Negros Occidental, 3 arrested

Map of Negros Occidental | INQIRER.net

BACOLOD CITY – Police confiscated some P2 million worth of suspected smuggled cigarettes in Cauayan, Negros Occidental on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Authorities also arrested three suspects, identified as Dandy Carbon Calago, 28; Rolando Sanchez Lanario, 27; and Joel Absin Carvana 42.

The Cauayan police said it was tipped off on the presence of the suspected contraband and promptly formed a responding team.

The suspects, who failed to present necessary documents for the cigarettes, were detained and will be charged accordingly.

