P2-million ‘shabu’ seized in Las Piñas buy-bust

MANILA, Philippines — Authorities seized around 300 grams of illegal drugs suspected to be “shabu” with an estimated street value of P2,040,000 in a drug buy-bust operation on Saturday in Las Piñas City.

Police reported Sunday that they arrested Daniel Fernandez and recovered 50 pieces of caliber .45 ammunition in a buy-bust operation at about 9:20 a.m. Saturday in Rosendo St., Saint Joseph Subd., Brgy. Pulang Lupa 2, Las Piñas City.

Meanwhile, one of the suspects, identified as Edgardo Enriquez, remains at large, the police added.

Fernandez was temporarily detained at Las Piñas City Police Station Custodial Facility while charges are being prepared for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the “Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002” and RA 10591 otherwise known as “Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.”

Recovered items were sent to the Southern Police District Crime Laboratory for chemical analysis.

