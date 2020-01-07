P200K worth of ‘kush’ weeds, liquid marijuana seized

MANILA, Philippines — Customs operatives at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (Naia) on Monday night seized some P200,000 worth of suspected “kush” weeds and liquid marijuana found concealed inside a shoe box sent from the United States.

The alleged consignee, identified as Xavier Martin Bulos of Sampaloc, Manila, was arrested while claiming the parcel and faces charges of violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Naia customs district collector Mimel Talusan said the shipment of shoes and chocolates from California was flagged as it had a similar scent to a previously seized contraband.

An examination of the parcel showed four packs of suspected kush weeds and 10 cartridges of liquid marijuana.—Jerome Aning

