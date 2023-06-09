P250 million available for Mayon response – OCD

MANILA, Philippines — The Office of Civil Defense (OCD) has prepared around P250 million for the Mayon volcano response, its spokesperson Raffy Alejandro IV said on Friday.

“For OCD, we have enough resources,” Alejandro said in an interview with reporters at OCD Headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo Quezon City.

“We have close to around — available funds of almost P250 million. That is cash, available funds that we can use,” he added.

Alejandro noted OCD also has around P108 million pesos worth of commodities.

“In our stockpile alone, we have P108 million pesos worth of non-food items like malong and tents,” he noted.

State seismologists on Thursday warned a “hazardous eruption” of Mayon Volcano could be weeks or days away as it raised its alert level classification to three.

The provincial government of Albay had already ordered the mandatory evacuation of more than 18,000 residents inside Mayon’s permanent danger zone.

